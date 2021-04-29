Trine University moving to mask-optional policy

Trine University announced today it will move to a mask-optional policy on its main campus in Angola beginning May 10.

Masks will be required at the university's Commencement ceremony on May 8.

In an email Thursday to faculty, staff and students, university President Earl D. Brooks II, Ph.D., praised the Trine community for their efforts to keep the campus safe and healthy over the past 14 months.

"None of it was easy and we have certainly faced some challenges along the way," he said. "But, through your hard work and perseverance, we have weathered the storm."

Brooks also encouraged members of the Trine community to receive a COVID-19 vaccination, calling it "the single most important thing to protect yourself and our campus community." He also noted that Trine will continue safeguards to maintain campus health and safety, including requiring entering COVID-19 tests and frequent temperature checks for all groups spending time on the campus this summer, including campers.

"It is my intention that students return in August to a vibrant and healthy campus, one free from most of the restrictions that were placed on them for the past 14 months," he said.