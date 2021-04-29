The Journal Gazette
 
    Thursday, April 29, 2021 2:55 pm

    Communication-line work to restrict 4 roads

    The Journal Gazette

    Four southeast Fort Wayne roads will have intermittent lane restrictions from Friday through Monday during communication-line work, the city said today.

    The roads with restrictions are:

    • Creighton Avenue between South Anthony Boulevard and Hanna Street;
    • Hanna Street between Dalman and Creighton avenues;
    • South Anthony Boulevard between Wayne Trace and Creighton Avenue;
    • Wayne Trace between South Anthony Boulevard and Wabash Avenue.

    For questions or to report problems, call 427-6155.

     

