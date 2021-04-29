Thursday, April 29, 2021 2:55 pm
Communication-line work to restrict 4 roads
The Journal Gazette
Four southeast Fort Wayne roads will have intermittent lane restrictions from Friday through Monday during communication-line work, the city said today.
The roads with restrictions are:
- Creighton Avenue between South Anthony Boulevard and Hanna Street;
- Hanna Street between Dalman and Creighton avenues;
- South Anthony Boulevard between Wayne Trace and Creighton Avenue;
- Wayne Trace between South Anthony Boulevard and Wabash Avenue.
For questions or to report problems, call 427-6155.
Sign up for our daily headlines newsletter
Share this articleShare on facebook Share on twitter Email story