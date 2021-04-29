Communication-line work to restrict 4 roads

Four southeast Fort Wayne roads will have intermittent lane restrictions from Friday through Monday during communication-line work, the city said today.

The roads with restrictions are:

Creighton Avenue between South Anthony Boulevard and Hanna Street;

Hanna Street between Dalman and Creighton avenues;

South Anthony Boulevard between Wayne Trace and Creighton Avenue;

Wayne Trace between South Anthony Boulevard and Wabash Avenue.

For questions or to report problems, call 427-6155.