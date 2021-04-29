Parkview at the top in hospital safety report

Parkview Health was at the head of the class in The Leapfrog Group's spring safety grades released today.

The independent, national watchdog group issued just one local A -- to Parkview Regional Medical Center. The grade measures safety performance at two hospital buildings - the newer one north of Dupont Road and the older one at Randallia Drive and State Boulevard.

Parkview Health-owned Parkview DeKalb Hospital in Auburn also earned an A. Bluffton Regional Medical Center, which is owned by Lutheran Health Network, received the region's third A.

Lutheran and Dupont hospitals both earned C's. St. Joseph Hospital received a D. All three local hospitals are part of Lutheran's network.

The spring grades repeat the grades received last fall for every Parkview- and Lutheran-owned hospital.

The Leapfrog Group, a Washington-based national nonprofit that measures health care quality, assigns grades to more than 2,600 U.S. acute-care hospitals twice each year based on up to 27 quality measures.

Safety measures include rates of blood and urinary tract infections; dangerous objects left in surgical patients' bodies; death from serious treatable complications; staff hand-washing rates; communication about medicines; dangerous bedsores; and patient falls and injuries.

Each hospital's report card includes its score on each safety measure, and the average, best and worst hospitals' scores. It's possible to use the report to focus on the areas that need improvement. For each measure, Leapfrog includes an explanation of what safer hospitals do to achieve best-in-class results.

Hospitals are judged using safety reports from the U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services and Leapfrog surveys filled out by officials at each hospital facility.

sslater@jg.net