Huntington University expansion largest in years

Initial plans to invest $4.6 million in updates to Huntington University's fitness center have grown to a $13.1 million undertaking, making it the largest campus expansion project in more than a decade, the school announced Thursday.

Improvements to the Merillat Complex and Fieldhouse include adding a third performance gym, updating Platt Arena, creating new training and wellness spaces and recreating the lobby footprint, according to a news release.

This will add up to a "best-in-class athletics complex," the university said.

Trustees supported the improvements at their spring board meeting this month.

Transforming the PLEX originally was part of the Step Forward Comprehensive Campaign as a $4.6 million investment, but response from donors and friends prompted the university to rethink the project's scope, the release said.

"Through extended conversations with University athletic staff and students, alumni and community members, it became clear the importance of this project to many of our constituents," Sherilyn Emberton, university president, said in a statement.

She noted it will be the largest expansion project since the completion of Dowden Science Hall in 2005.

A timeline for the project wasn't immediately available.

