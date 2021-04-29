Verbatim: Mad Anthonys returns to classic pro-am format for 2021 golf event

The following was released on Thursday, April 29, 2021:

APRIL 29, 2021, Fort Wayne, IN — The Mad Anthonys is celebrating a return to an in-person golf charity event in 2021 by returning to its roots.

As it did from its founding and throughout the many years of its heyday, this year’s Mad Anthonys Pro-Am – sponsored by Lutheran Health Network – will pair professional players with amateurs as they join forces to help raise money for Mad Anthonys Children’s Hope House. This year’s contingent of professional players hail from around the state of Indiana and will play for purse money in addition to helping raise funds for Children’s Hope House. The event will be held June 28 at Fort Wayne Country Club, with the annual Red Coat Dinner fundraising event to be held in September at the new Bradley Hotel in downtown Fort Wayne. The organization will announce this year’s Red Coat recipients in the coming weeks.

“We are thrilled to be able to offer an in-person event this year, we’re thrilled to return to our legendary pro-am format, and – most importantly – we’re thrilled to once again be able to help raise money for Mad Anthonys Children’s Hope House,” said Sherri Miller, president of Mad Anthonys. “This year’s event will bring together the best our state has to offer when it comes to golf, as well as the best our community has to offer when it comes to supporting those in their time of need.”

The 64th Mad Anthonys Pro-Am will feature 31 five-person groups, with each group featuring a professional player paired with four amateurs. In addition to helping raise money for Children’s Hope House, the pros will be playing for their share of $25,000 in prize money.

For more information on the event, visit madanthonys.org/proam.