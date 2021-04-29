Man jailed after bomb threat

A suspect is in Kosciusko County Jail following a bomb threat against the probation department inside a government building.

Police said they responded about 7:10 a.m. Wednesday to a hand-written note found at a business adjacent to the county administration building, 100 W. Center St.

Nothing suspicious was found during a search, officers said.

Police identified 38-year-old Travis Lee Henson as a suspect based on information obtained from surveillance cameras.

Henson was taken into custody without incident after police located him at an apartment on Fort Wayne Street.

An investigation is ongoing.