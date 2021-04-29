Thursday, April 29, 2021 7:22 am
Man jailed after bomb threat
The Journal Gazette
A suspect is in Kosciusko County Jail following a bomb threat against the probation department inside a government building.
Police said they responded about 7:10 a.m. Wednesday to a hand-written note found at a business adjacent to the county administration building, 100 W. Center St.
Nothing suspicious was found during a search, officers said.
Police identified 38-year-old Travis Lee Henson as a suspect based on information obtained from surveillance cameras.
Henson was taken into custody without incident after police located him at an apartment on Fort Wayne Street.
An investigation is ongoing.
Sign up for our crime and courts newsletter
Share this articleShare on facebook Share on twitter Email story