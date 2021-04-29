Verbatim: Philharmonic musicians plan May 1 rally

Musicians of the Fort Wayne Philharmonic issued the following Thursday, April 29, 2021 –

Musicians of the Fort Wayne Philharmonic have announced the lineup of guest speakers for their May Day Rally to Restore Music scheduled for 1 PM Saturday, May 1, 2021 at the Allen County Courthouse Green in downtown Fort Wayne.

Ray Hair, International President of the American Federation of Musicians, will be the Keynote Speaker.

Additional guest speakers include Christopher Guerin, Fort Wayne Philharmonic CEO, 1985-2005; The Reverend Dr. Fred Hasecke, Pastor Emeritus, Trinity English Lutheran Church; Fort Wayne City Councilwoman Sharon Tucker; John Michael Smith, President, Regional Orchestra Players Association (ROPA); and Paul Austin, President, International Conference of Symphony and Opera Musicians (ICSOM).

Musicians have been negotiating with Philharmonic management for a new contract since 2019, and have been furloughed since August 2020. While orchestras across the country have found creative ways to present music to their communities during the pandemic, the Fort Wayne Philharmonic has attempted to use the conditions of the pandemic to leverage permanent wage cuts to musicians.

The Philharmonic continues to pay its administration and conducting staff, and as of the close of 2020, has accumulated net assets in excess of $26 million.

The Fort Wayne Philharmonic (James Palermo, Managing Director) is currently on the American Federation of Musicians' International Unfair List, and is the subject of a formal complaint from the National Labor Relations Board. The complaint asserts that the Philharmonic violated federal law by engaging in bad faith and regressive bargaining with musicians. A trial for this charge is set for June 2, 2021.

Visit the Fort Wayne Philharmonic Players' Association website at www.fwpmusicians.com for more information.