    Friday, April 30, 2021 1:44 pm

    Silver Alert declared for missing Syracuse teenager

    The Journal Gazette

    A Silver Alert has been declared for a missing Syracuse teenager believed to be in danger, Indiana State Police said today.

    Syracuse police are investigating the disappearance of Aaliyah Ramirez, 14, who was last seen about 8 a.m. Tuesday, state police said in the alert.

    Aaliyah is 5 feet, 9 inches tall, weighs 138 pounds, white, with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black zip-up jacket, gray-and-white sweatpants and was carrying a purple Nike backpack.

    Anyone with information about Aaliyah is asked to contact Syracuse police at 574-267-5667 or dial 911.

     

