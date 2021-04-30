Silver Alert declared for missing Syracuse teenager

A Silver Alert has been declared for a missing Syracuse teenager believed to be in danger, Indiana State Police said today.

Syracuse police are investigating the disappearance of Aaliyah Ramirez, 14, who was last seen about 8 a.m. Tuesday, state police said in the alert.

Aaliyah is 5 feet, 9 inches tall, weighs 138 pounds, white, with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black zip-up jacket, gray-and-white sweatpants and was carrying a purple Nike backpack.

Anyone with information about Aaliyah is asked to contact Syracuse police at 574-267-5667 or dial 911.