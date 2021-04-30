The Journal Gazette
 
    Friday, April 30, 2021

    St. Joseph Center Road lane restrictions

    The Journal Gazette

    St. Joseph Center Road between Riviera and Martin Luther drives will have lane restrictions Monday, according to the Fort Wayne Traffic Engineering Department.

    A work crew will be working on a transportation project and should finish October 8.

    For more information, call 260-427-1172 or visit www.trecthefort.org.

