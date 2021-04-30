Friday, April 30, 2021 8:31 am
St. Joseph Center Road lane restrictions
The Journal Gazette
St. Joseph Center Road between Riviera and Martin Luther drives will have lane restrictions Monday, according to the Fort Wayne Traffic Engineering Department.
A work crew will be working on a transportation project and should finish October 8.
For more information, call 260-427-1172 or visit www.trecthefort.org.
