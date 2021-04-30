The Journal Gazette
 
The Journal Gazette
 
Sections

  • FortWayne.com home
  • Subscribe
  • Jobs
  • Cars
  • Homes
  • Events
  • Classifieds
  • Shopping
  • Celebrations
  • Obituaries
    •  
    Weather
    Friday, April 30, 2021 8:09 am

    Washington Center Road lane restrictions

    The Journal Gazette

    Washington Center Road between Challenger Parkway and Heather View Lane will have intermittent lane restrictions Monday, according to the Fort Wayne Traffic Engineering Department.

     A street light installation crew will be working in the area and should finish May 14.

    For more information, call 260-427-1172 or visit www.trecthefort.org.

    Sign up for our daily headlines newsletter

    Top headlines are sent daily

    Share this article

    Email story