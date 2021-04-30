Friday, April 30, 2021 8:09 am
Washington Center Road lane restrictions
The Journal Gazette
Washington Center Road between Challenger Parkway and Heather View Lane will have intermittent lane restrictions Monday, according to the Fort Wayne Traffic Engineering Department.
A street light installation crew will be working in the area and should finish May 14.
For more information, call 260-427-1172 or visit www.trecthefort.org.
Sign up for our daily headlines newsletter
Share this articleShare on facebook Share on twitter Email story