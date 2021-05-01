Indiana: 1,191 new COVID-19 cases, 5 more deaths Saturday

The Indiana Department of Health announced today that 1,191 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing, bringing to 721,577 the number of Indiana residents now known to have had the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous day’s dashboard.

To date, 12,926 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of five from the previous day, the state health department said in a statement. It said another 412 probable deaths have been reported to date based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record.

A total of 3,387,503 unique individuals have been tested in Indiana, up from 3,381,943 Friday, the statement said. It said 9,819,124 tests, including repeat tests for unique individuals, have been reported to the state since Feb. 26, 2020. To find testing sites around the state, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.

Hoosiers ages 16 and older are now eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. To schedule a vaccine, visit ourshot.in.gov or call 211 if you do not have access to a computer or require assistance.

As of today, a total of 4,278,157 doses have been administered in Indiana. This includes 2,359,964 first doses and 1,918,193 individuals who are fully vaccinated. The fully vaccinated number represents individuals who have received a second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines and those who received the single dose of Johnson & Johnson vaccine.