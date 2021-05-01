North Manchester man dies in crash

Police in Kosciusko County are investigating an early morning fatal crash involving a North Manchester man.

Officers said they responded to the collision just before 2:30 a.m. today at the intersection of Country Club Road and County Road 200 South.

Police believe Anthony W. Sumner, 51, was traveling east on CR 200 in a Ram 1500 truck when it failed to stop at County Club and hit a tree.

No other information was provided.