    Saturday, May 01, 2021 11:58 am

    North Manchester man dies in crash

    The Journal Gazette

    Police in Kosciusko County are investigating an early morning fatal crash involving a North Manchester man.

    Officers said they responded to the collision just before 2:30 a.m. today at the intersection of Country Club Road and County Road 200 South.

    Police believe Anthony W. Sumner, 51, was traveling east on CR 200 in a Ram 1500 truck when it failed to stop at County Club and hit a tree.

    No other information was provided.

