TinCaps release 2021 roster

With two days until Opening Day at Parkview Field, the TinCaps' 2021 roster is set.

The team has been practicing at the downtown stadium since Friday, but this afternoon the Padres officially unveiled the list of players that will start the season at the club's newly-minted High-A affiliate in Fort Wayne.

The roster is filled with faces that will be familiar to fans in the Summit City, including a long list of players that were in Fort Wayne in 2019, when the team was still a Low-A affiliate. Those players have been promoted, but they'll return for another season with the TinCaps after the 2020 campaign was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Among those who will be coming back to Fort Wayne after previous a stint is outfielder Dwanya Williams-Sutton, who led the Midwest League in on-base percentage in 2019 at .411 and was hit by a pitch 32 times, a TinCaps record.

Tirso Ornelas, the No. 19 prospect in the Padres organization, is also back after hitting eight home runs and getting on base at a .341 clip in Fort Wayne in 2018. Manager Anthony Contreras said Ornelas, 21, looks like a "wrecking ball" and has developed into his "man body."

Other former TinCaps who are back for more another summer at Parkview Field are pitchers Edwuin Bencomo, Sam Keating, Gabe Mosser, Austin Smith and Cody Tyler; infielders Luis Almanzar, Olivier Basabe, Reinaldo Ilarraza, Justin Lopez, Kelvin Melean and Ethan Skender; and outfielders Michael Curry, Jawuan Harris and Agustin Ruiz.

Lopez will be spending a third year in Fort Wayne after hitting 13 home runs and driving in 57 in 2019. He's still only 20 years old.

The roster is somewhat lighter on top prospects than in the recent past because the Padres have graduated so much talent to the upper levels of the minors and the majors in the last few years, but the TinCaps do have a player whose name was once all over the lists of top prospects.

That would be right-handed pitcher Anderson Espinoza, who was the big prize the Padres received when they traded MLB starter Drew Pomeranz to the Red Sox near the trade deadline in 2016. Espinoza was the No. 10 prospect in baseball in the winter of 2017 at the age of 19, per Fangraphs.com, but has not pitched in a regular-season minor-league game since the end of the 2016.

In the intervening time, the 6-foot flame-thrower has had two Tommy John surgeries. Still only 22, he will begin the season as a starter with the TinCaps and Contreras said he looked good in a simulated game Saturday.

Despite his top prospect pedigree, Espinoza won't be the Opening Day starter for the TinCaps. That honor will fall to 6-foot-3 left-hander Ethan Elliott, 24, who spent the end of 2019 at short-season Tri-City after getting picked in the 10th round in that summer's draft. He was terrific in that short stint in pro ball, posting a 1.77 ERA in 12 starts across 35 2/3 innings. He struck out 38 and walked only four.

The TinCaps open their season Tuesday against West Michigan and 2020 No. 1 overall pick Spencer Torkelson at 7:05 p.m.

