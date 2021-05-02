Health Department Updates Statewide COVID-19 Case Counts

The following was released on Sunday, May 2, 2021:

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Health announced today that 1,072 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at state and private laboratories. That brings to 722,646 the number of Indiana residents now known to have had the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous day’s dashboard.

To date, 12,937 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of 11 from the previous day. Another 412 probable deaths have been reported to date based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record.

A total of 3,392,361 unique individuals have been tested in Indiana, up from 3,387,503 on Saturday. A total of 9,846,031 tests, including repeat tests for unique individuals, have been reported to the state Department of Health since Feb. 26, 2020.

To find testing sites around the state, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.

Hoosiers age 16 and older are now eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. To schedule a vaccine, visit https://ourshot.in.gov or call 211 if you do not have access to a computer or require assistance.

Appointments and walk-ups are welcome at the former Roosevelt High School in Gary, which is offering both the Johnson & Johnson and Pfizer vaccines. The Gary clinic, which runs through June 2, is offering vaccinations from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. CDT at 2401 Harrison St., Gary, IN 46407. Free transportation to and from the site is available through the Gary Public Transportation Corporation (GPTC) and through a partnership between IU Health and Lyft. Language interpretation and support for those with disabilities, hearing or vision impairments are also available onsite.

Additional mobile clinics are planned on the following schedule:

Lake County:

Tuesday-Saturday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

East Chicago School Administration

1401 E. 144th St.

East Chicago, IN 46312

Saturday, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Wolf Lake Pavilion

2324 Calumet Ave.

Hammond, IN 46320

La Porte County:

Tuesday-Saturday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

La Porte Rural King

1340 St. Rd. 2 West

La Porte, IN 46350

Delaware County:

Tuesday-Thursday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Delaware County Fairgrounds

1210 Wheeling Ave.

Muncie, IN 47303

Hoosiers interested in receiving a vaccine can obtain one without an appointment at participating clinics. To find vaccination sites, visit https://ourshot.in.gov.

As of today, a total of 4,297,368 doses have been administered in Indiana. This includes 2,364,001 first doses and 1,933,367 individuals who are fully vaccinated. The fully vaccinated number represents individuals who have received a second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines and those who received the single Johnson & Johnson vaccine.