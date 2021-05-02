1 dead in shooting

A man was found dead this morning after being shot near the intersection of Hanna and Oxford streets, Fort Wayne police said.

Police were called shortly before 6 a.m. to the intersection on the report of a shooting, a statement from police said.

Officers found a man inside a vehicle in front of a gas station suffering from what appeared to be multiple gunshot wounds, the statement said. It said paramedics pronounced the victim dead at the scene.

Police are at the scene investigating. Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 260-436-7867 or use the P3 app.