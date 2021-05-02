The Journal Gazette
 
    Police seek information about fatal stabbing

    The Journal Gazette

    A man has died after being stabbed early this morning, Fort Wayne police said.

    A resident in the 2400 block of Trentman Avenue called Fort Wayne police just before 4 a.m., to report the stabbing, city police said in a statement. It said the victim arrived at the home with critical injuries and was taken to a local hospital, where he died a short time later.

    Investigators believe the stabbing happened at a different location, police said.

    Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 260-436-7867 or use the P3 app.

     

