Police seek information about fatal stabbing

A man has died after being stabbed early this morning, Fort Wayne police said.

A resident in the 2400 block of Trentman Avenue called Fort Wayne police just before 4 a.m., to report the stabbing, city police said in a statement. It said the victim arrived at the home with critical injuries and was taken to a local hospital, where he died a short time later.

Investigators believe the stabbing happened at a different location, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 260-436-7867 or use the P3 app.