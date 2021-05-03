Sunday stabbing, shooting ruled homicides

The deaths of two Fort Wayne men in separate stabbing and shooting incidents early Sunday have been ruled homicides, the Allen County coroner's office said today.

Roderick J. Patterson, 25, was found suffering from a stab wound in the 2400 block of Trentman Avenue, the coroner's office said in a statement following an autopsy.

Patterson was taken to a local hospital, where death was pronounced a short time after arrival, the statement said. It said he died from a stab wound of the chest, and his death is the 13th homicide of the year in the county.

Daniel M. Nolan, 33, was found seated in the driver's seat of a car near the intersection of Hanna and Oxford streets, the coroner's office said. Medics pronounced him dead at the scene.

Nolan died from multiple gunshot wounds, and his death is the county's 14th homicide of the year, the coroner's office said.

Both homicides continue to be investigated by Fort Wayne police, the coroner's office and the county prosecutor's office.