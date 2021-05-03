Monday, May 03, 2021 3:53 pm
County water-sewer district customers to see lower bills
Rosa Salter Rodriguez | The Journal Gazette
Area residents whose sewer service is provided by the Allen County Regional Water and Sewer District may soon get a break on their bills.
With a $5 million contribution from the Allen County commissioners last month, the district will be able to retire some of its debt and lower residents' bills by 11% across the board.
The reduction means the majority of residential customers now paying $132.67 a month will pay $118.07, said Erika Beachem, office manager.
The sewer district's board also plans to refinance the agency's remaining debt at a lower interest rate because of bond market conditions, said Andrew Boxberger, attorney for the district.
The district serves about 3,200 customers, Beachem said.
