    Monday, May 03, 2021 3:53 pm

    County water-sewer district customers to see lower bills

    Rosa Salter Rodriguez | The Journal Gazette

    Area residents whose sewer service is provided by the Allen County Regional Water and Sewer District may soon get a break on their bills.

    With a $5 million contribution from the Allen County commissioners last month, the district will be able to retire some of its debt and lower residents' bills by 11% across the board.

    The reduction means the majority of residential customers now paying $132.67 a month will pay $118.07, said Erika Beachem, office manager.

    The sewer district's board also plans to refinance the agency's remaining debt at a lower interest rate because of bond market conditions, said Andrew Boxberger, attorney for the district.

    The district serves about 3,200 customers, Beachem said.

    rsalter@jg.net

     

