Holcomb announces launch of regional economic development initiative

Gov. Eric J. Holcomb on Monday announced the launch of the Indiana Regional Economic Acceleration and Development Initiative, which will dedicate $500 million toward investments officials hope will make the state a magnet for talent and economic growth.

The governor announced the concept of READI in his January State of the State address, and the Indiana General Assembly funded the program as a part of its new biennial budget.

READI is expected to attract at least $2 billion of local public, private and philanthropic match funding for investment in Indiana’s quality of place, quality of life and quality of opportunity, a news release said.

“Indiana is uniquely positioned to make transformational investments in our communities that will catalyze economic and population growth for years to come,” Holcomb said in a statement.

The Indiana Economic Development Corp. will award up to $50 million per region to support the implementation of strategies focused on making positive developments in quality of place and quality of life, innovation, entrepreneurship, and talent attraction and development. Indiana communities will collaborate to define their regions and create development plans that show how the region will be transformed.