AAA predicts jump in gas prices

Gasoline prices are likely to go up this month in response to an increase in demand, AAA -- The Auto Club Group said today.

The national gas price average is $2.90 a gallon, three cents higher than last month, AAA said in a statement. In Fort Wayne, it said, gas prices were at $2.87 a gallon, compared to $1.59 a year ago.

“May is likely to see much larger increases alongside demand spikes, especially closer to Memorial Day weekend,” said Molly Hart, spokesperson for AAA, in the statement.