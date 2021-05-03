Monday, May 03, 2021 2:40 pm
AAA predicts jump in gas prices
The Journal Gazette
Gasoline prices are likely to go up this month in response to an increase in demand, AAA -- The Auto Club Group said today.
The national gas price average is $2.90 a gallon, three cents higher than last month, AAA said in a statement. In Fort Wayne, it said, gas prices were at $2.87 a gallon, compared to $1.59 a year ago.
“May is likely to see much larger increases alongside demand spikes, especially closer to Memorial Day weekend,” said Molly Hart, spokesperson for AAA, in the statement.
