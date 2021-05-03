Library offering financial resource to lenders

The Allen County Public Library announced it now offers Value Line as an electronic resource to all ACPL library cardholders today.

Value Line, which has been in business since 1931, provides financial research and analysis of 3,400 large, mid and small-cap stocks using a proprietary ranking system. The resource also offer research and analysis of mutual funds, options and exchange-traded funds commonly referred to as ETFs. Thousands of professional and individual investors, colleges, universities, and libraries use Value Line's services, the library's news release said.

To access the product, individuals will need to use their library card number and PIN. This will allow for users to access it remotely or from inside the library building. The link for Value Line can be found on the Research and Database page of www.acpl.info.

Those needing assistance with their library account and/or PIN can contact the at (260) 421-1200 or Ask@acpl.info.