EACS poised to uphold coronavirus protocols

Another Allen County school district is poised to join Northwest Allen County Schools in upholding coronavirus protocols.

The East Allen County Schools board is expected Tuesday to consider a resolution affirming the continued implementation of the district's reopening plan for the 2021-22 academic year. The plan was first adopted in July as EACS prepared for a school year during the coronavirus pandemic.

The proposed resolution – which is listed as a discussion/action item – is similar to one NACS adopted in a 3-2 vote last week. Both districts heard from parents wanting schools to make masks optional, despite Gov. Eric Holcomb's school mask mandate through the end of the academic year. Districts may enact more stringent rules.

Like NACS' resolution, the proposed measure at EACS states the superintendent is authorized to update the plans as needed to comply with any subsequent requirement imposed by local, state or federal officials. Changes also could include looser restrictions.