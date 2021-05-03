Holcomb Statement on Bobby Unser

INDIANAPOLIS — Governor Eric J. Holcomb offered the following statement regarding the passing of Bobby Unser.

“The Unser name is synonymous with racing, and Bobby Unser carried that legacy proudly. Indiana loved watching him race and be a part of the largest single-day sporting event. He gave us some special moments at the Indianapolis 500. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Unser family today as they grieve the loss of an incredible man.”