Indiana: 812 new COVID-19 cases, 1 more death Monday

The Indiana Department of Health said today that 812 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing, and one additional death has been reported.

A total of 12,938 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, a statement from the department said. It said another 412 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record.

The update brings to 723,443 the total number of Indiana residents known to have the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous day's dashboard, the statement said.

To date, it said, 3,394,981 tests have been reported to the state health department, up from 3,392,361 Sunday. A total of 9,857,803 tests, including repeat tests, have been reported to the state since Feb. 26, 2020. For testing locations around the state, visit https://www.coronavirus.in.gov/ and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.

Hoosiers ages 16 and older are now eligible to receive the free COVID-19 vaccine. To make an appointment, go to https://ourshot.in.gov or call 211. Hoosiers must show proof that they live in Indiana and meet eligibility requirements.

A total of 4,307,433 vaccine doses have been administered in Indiana, including 2,365,057 first doses and 1,942,376 fully vaccinated with either two doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines or the single dose of Johnson & Johnson vaccine.