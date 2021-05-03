New restrooms open at Promenade Park

New restrooms opened at Promenade Park today, the city of Fort Wayne announced.

The restrooms, located on the north shore of the park near the playground, are fully accessible and designed to be as hands-free as possible, Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation said in a statement.

The restroom doors can be opened automatically and lights are operated with motion sensors, the statement said. It said the restrooms will be open during park hours from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily.

A drinking fountain with a bottle-filling and dog watering station is located outside the restrooms.