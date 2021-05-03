FWCS rolls out online only program

Fort Wayne Community Schools announced today it will launch an online only K-12 program this fall.

The Fort Wayne Virtual Academy will accept up to 720 students – two sections at each grade level – through a lottery process, which will be open from June 1 to 18, the district said.

This stand-alone program will not be directly affiliated with any existing FWCS school.

Superintendent Mark Daniel said it was designed for students and families seeking an alternative to the traditional school environment.

"While we believe the majority of students learn best in person, we also know there are some students who found over the past year that they thrive in a virtual environment," Daniel said in a statement. "We also know many of our parents are not ready to have their children attend school in person as long as there is an on-going pandemic. We are establishing this option to meet the needs of those students."

