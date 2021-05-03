The Journal Gazette
 
    Monday, May 03, 2021 11:05 am

    K’s to face Wheeling on May 12

    Justin A. Cohn | The Journal Gazette

    The Komets’ recently scheduled game 7:30 p.m. May 12 will be against the Wheeling Nailers at Memorial Coliseum.

    The game replaces a game that was supposed to be against the Florida Everblades on Sunday but was canceled because of COVID-19 safety protocols with Florida. The Komets’ schedule will now be 51 games.

     

