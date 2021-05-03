Monday, May 03, 2021 9:43 am
DeKalb County confirms 18 COVID-19 cases
The Journal Gazette
The DeKalb County Health Department today confirmed 18 COVID-19 new cases from the weekend, including Saturday, Sunday and today, a statement said.
Two of the new cases were individuals in the 0 to 10-year-old category and three were ages 11-20.
The total number of positive cases in DeKalb County is now 4,267 and total deaths is 78.
Sign up for our daily headlines newsletter
Share this articleShare on facebook Share on twitter Email story