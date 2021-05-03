Monday, May 03, 2021 6:53 am
Suspect in Sunday night shooting turns self in
The Journal Gazette
One man was in critical condition and another in custody after a shooting Sunday night, Fort Wayne police said.
Police were called to 5700 River Run Trail, on the city’s northeast side, just after 8:30 p.m. by a woman who told dispatchers that her boyfriend had been shot.
When police arrived they found a man suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, police said in a statement. They said the victim was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, and was immediately taken into surgery.
Witnesses told police they saw a gray Toyota Corolla leaving the area at a high rate of speed. Police said they found a car matching that description in the 4400 block of Tamarack Drive, but were not able to find the suspect after searching the house.
A short time later, police said they received a call from the suspect, who wanted to turn himself in. Officers contacted the suspect, who was taken into custody and interviewed by detectives.
