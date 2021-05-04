46-year term issued in molesting, kidnapping

A Fort Wayne man was sentenced Tuesday to 46 years in prison for molesting a 13-year-old girl who identified him as the person who pulled her into his car two years ago.

A jury found Brent Taylor, 36, guilty in March of child molesting and kidnapping. He was found not guilty of rape.

Allen Superior Judge Fran Gull sentenced Taylor to 40 years for molesting and six years for kidnapping. She ordered the sentences to be served back to back, for a total of 46 years.

Taylor drove his black Honda Accord behind the girl between 4 and 5 p.m. Jan. 24, 2019. He asked her if she needed a ride and if she wanted to make some money, according to court documents.

Taylor grabbed her by the arm and pulled her into his car, locking the doors to prevent her from escaping, court records said.

He then drove to a PNC bank and withdrew $100 before taking her to a location near Trinity Lutheran Church, where he forced her to perform a sex act on him in the car, court documents said.

The victim told police she thought the sex act lasted about 15 minutes before he dropped her off in an area close to her friend's home.

Police obtained PNC's video footage from the ATM and could see Taylor conducting his transaction while the victim sat in the passenger seat, looking frightened and as though she wanted to get out of the car. Taylor repeatedly turned to look at her, court documents said.

Fort Wayne police Detective Delonzo Myles obtained Taylor's license plate number. Other investigative details included checking Taylor's cellphone to verify his location at the time of the abduction, court records said.

The victim identified Taylor in a photo array that included his driver's license photo obtained by police and photos of five other men with similar descriptions, court records said.

The Allen County prosecutor's office said Tuesday the conviction was the result of hard work by Myles and Detective Matt Cline and Deputy Prosecutors Tesa Helge and Thomas Chaille.

