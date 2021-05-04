City celebrates National Bike Month

The city of Fort Wayne is celebrating National Bike Month.

The city has 124 miles of trails, with 93.25 of those miles within city limits. The city has also installed 68 new bike racks and replaced an additional 17 racks.

The city is hosting special activities this month to recognize cycling:

Trek the Trails – May 4, 11, 18, and 25;

Bike to School Day – May 5;

Virtual – CycloFemme – May 9;

Virtual – Ride of Silence – May 19;

Bike to Work Day – May 21.

For more information about the city's efforts to promote biking, go to www.fwcommunitydevelopment.org/bike.