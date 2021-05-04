Gorsuch named ECHL goaltender of the week

Trevor Gorsuch of the Komets has been named the ECHL's goaltender of the week for April 26 to May 2.

Gorsuch, 26, who signed with Fort Wayne earlier in the week, went 2-0-0 with a 1.50 goals-against average and a save percentage of .942 in two appearances against Wheeling, the ECHL said in a statement. He had 20 saves in a 3-1 win on Friday and 29 in a 6-2 victory on Saturday.

Gorsuch, a native of St. Charles, Missouri, has appeared in eight games this season with Utah and Fort Wayne, going 4-2-1 with a 2.54 goals-against average and a .919 save percentage.