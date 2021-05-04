Tuesday, May 04, 2021 12:28 pm
Silver Alert declared for missing Greensburg woman
The Journal Gazette
A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing Greensburg woman believed to be in danger and who may need medical assistance, Indiana State Police said today.
Georgette Collins, 40, was last seen at 1 a.m. Monday, state police said in the alert.
Collins is 5 feet, 7 inches tall, has blonde hair, blue eyes and weighs 112 pounds. She was last seen wearing jeans and a bright green shirt with a Vegas logo.
Anyone with information about Collins is asked to call 911 or the Greensburg Police Department at 812-222-4911.
