Silver Alert declared for missing Greensburg woman

A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing Greensburg woman believed to be in danger and who may need medical assistance, Indiana State Police said today.

Georgette Collins, 40, was last seen at 1 a.m. Monday, state police said in the alert.

Collins is 5 feet, 7 inches tall, has blonde hair, blue eyes and weighs 112 pounds. She was last seen wearing jeans and a bright green shirt with a Vegas logo.

Anyone with information about Collins is asked to call 911 or the Greensburg Police Department at 812-222-4911.