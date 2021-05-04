Noble County vaccination clinic continues

The Noble County Health Department wants to remind residents of a vaccination clinic in the basement of the county public library, 813 E. Main St. in Albion.

The numbers of people getting COVID-19 vaccinations are down, but the virus is still infecting people in northeast Indiana, the department said in a statement.

The clinic is open three days a week:

Monday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.;

Wednesday 1 p.m. to 8 p.m.;

Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Residents can schedule an appointment by calling 260-508-0232.