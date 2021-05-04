Tuesday, May 04, 2021 12:20 pm
Noble County vaccination clinic continues
The Journal Gazette
The Noble County Health Department wants to remind residents of a vaccination clinic in the basement of the county public library, 813 E. Main St. in Albion.
The numbers of people getting COVID-19 vaccinations are down, but the virus is still infecting people in northeast Indiana, the department said in a statement.
The clinic is open three days a week:
- Monday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.;
- Wednesday 1 p.m. to 8 p.m.;
- Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Residents can schedule an appointment by calling 260-508-0232.
