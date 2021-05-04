The Journal Gazette
 
    Tuesday, May 04, 2021

    Noble County vaccination clinic continues

    The Journal Gazette

    The Noble County Health Department wants to remind residents of a vaccination clinic in the basement of the county public library, 813 E. Main St. in Albion.

    The numbers of people getting COVID-19 vaccinations are down, but the virus is still infecting people in northeast Indiana, the department said in a statement.

    The clinic is open three days a week:

    • Monday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.;
    • Wednesday 1 p.m. to 8 p.m.;
    • Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

    Residents can schedule an appointment by calling 260-508-0232.

     

