Two killed in 3-car Kosciusko crash

Two people died in a three-car crash Monday morning in Kosciusko County, the county sheriff's department said today.

The crash happened about 10:45 a.m., on Indiana 15, south of County Road 1000 North, the sheriff's department said in a statement.

It said investigators believe Ray L. Frost, 77, of Larwill, was driving north on Indiana 15 when he tried to pass a car and collided with a car driven south on Indiana 15 by Ciera England, 26, of Leesburg.

Frost's car kept going north in the southbound lane and collided with a minivan driven south by Mary L. Velazquez, 51, of Winona Lake, the statement said.

Frost was partially ejected and pinned under his SUV after it had rolled, police said.

Both Frost and Velazquez died in the crash, police said. England was taken to a Warsaw hospital for evaluation.

The crash remains under investigation.