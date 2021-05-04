Drone locates body in Maumee River

A man's body was found in the Maumee River this morning with the help of a drone, Fort Wayne police said.

At 8:41 a.m., police were called to the area of Spy Run Avenue and Lafayette Street, where they were told of a possible body floating in the river, a statement from police said.

Police used a drone as part of the search, the statement said. The drone found the body of an adult male on the south side of the river tangled in the underbrush.

The identity of the victim and the cause of death will be determined by the Allen County coroner's office after an autopsy, police said.

The incident is under investigation by the Indiana Department of Natural Resources.