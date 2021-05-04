The Journal Gazette
 
The Journal Gazette
 
Sections

  • FortWayne.com home
  • Subscribe
  • Jobs
  • Cars
  • Homes
  • Events
  • Classifieds
  • Shopping
  • Celebrations
  • Obituaries
    •  
    Weather
    Tuesday, May 04, 2021 11:48 am

    Drone locates body in Maumee River

    The Journal Gazette

    A man's body was found in the Maumee River this morning with the help of a drone, Fort Wayne police said.

    At 8:41 a.m., police were called to the area of Spy Run Avenue and Lafayette Street, where they were told of a possible body floating in the river, a statement from police said.

    Police used a drone as part of the search, the statement said. The drone found the body of an adult male on the south side of the river tangled in the underbrush.

    The identity of the victim and the cause of death will be determined by the Allen County coroner's office after an autopsy, police said.

    The incident is under investigation by the Indiana Department of Natural Resources.

     

    Sign up for our crime and courts newsletter

    Sent daily when events warrant

    Share this article

    Email story