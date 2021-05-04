Verbatim: Three Rivers Festival Announces 2021 Concert Lineup

The following was released on Tuesday, May 4, 2021:

Fort Wayne, Indiana – Three Rivers Festival Board of Directors are proud to announce the nightly entertainment line-up for the 52nd Three Rivers Festival in the Ruoff Festival Plaza. “At the Three Rivers Festival, our entertainment is much more than just music, it's a place for the community gather.” said John Nichter, President of the Board.

Friday, July 9th: A celebration of LOCAL talent featuring Keegan Ferrell (fresh off of NBC's The Voice), Fatima Washington, headlined by local 'supergroup' Woah Man! (A Tribute to Women in Rock).

A celebration of LOCAL talent featuring Keegan Ferrell (fresh off of NBC's The Voice), Fatima Washington, headlined by local 'supergroup' Woah Man! (A Tribute to Women in Rock). Saturday, July 10th: Who's Bad, The Ultimate Michael Jackson Experience headlines one great night featuring local favorite Chris Worth.

Who's Bad, The Ultimate Michael Jackson Experience headlines one great night featuring local favorite Chris Worth. Sunday, July 11th: STAR 88.3 MUSIC STAGE featuring Building 429, Rhett Walker, Cochren & Co., and Terrian. Tickets available at STAR883.COM & Windows, Doors & More.

STAR 88.3 MUSIC STAGE featuring Building 429, Rhett Walker, Cochren & Co., and Terrian. Tickets available at STAR883.COM & Windows, Doors & More. Monday, July 12th: The much-anticipated return of the Three Rivers Festival's Waiter & Waitress Contest featuring the best and fastest servers in the Fort! Presented by Visit Fort Wayne & 98.9 The Bear. Free Admission, no tickets required.

The much-anticipated return of the Three Rivers Festival's Waiter & Waitress Contest featuring the best and fastest servers in the Fort! Presented by Visit Fort Wayne & 98.9 The Bear. Free Admission, no tickets required. Tuesday, July 13th: $2 Tuesday featuring The Band Brother, The Y's Guys, and Daily Driver presented by ProFed Credit Union.

$2 Tuesday featuring The Band Brother, The Y's Guys, and Daily Driver presented by ProFed Credit Union. Wednesday July 14th: The Three Rivers Festival Trivia Night returns – Get your team & register for a chance at the $1,000 Grand Prize! Presented in partnership with Tincture of Trivia.

The Three Rivers Festival Trivia Night returns – Get your team & register for a chance at the $1,000 Grand Prize! Presented in partnership with Tincture of Trivia. Thursday, July 15th: The Heart and Soul Affair, Indianapolis favorite Toy Factory headlines a great night to get up and dance, with Music Lovers Lounge rounding out the night.

Friday, July 16th: Face2Face – From Uptown Girl to Tiny Dancer, catch your favorite hits with Face to Face... a Tribute to Billy Joel & Elton John, with Aleena York and Blue Pluto giving a smooth intro to a high energy, interactive evening of your favorite songs.

Face2Face – From Uptown Girl to Tiny Dancer, catch your favorite hits with Face to Face... a Tribute to Billy Joel & Elton John, with Aleena York and Blue Pluto giving a smooth intro to a high energy, interactive evening of your favorite songs. Saturday, July 17th: Here Come The Mummies; An eight-piece funk-rock band of 5000 year-old Egyptian Mummies with a one-track mind. Featuring performances by Good Night Gracie and The Sweetwater All Stars.

The UAW 2209 Three Rivers Festival Entertainment Stage will host all-ages entertainment on the evenings of July 9 – 17 in celebration of the return of LIVE music in Fort Wayne. The Three Rivers Festival has taken extra precautions to promote guest safety with concert attendance restricted to 40% capacity, ensuring there is enough room for attendees to spread out. The festival will continue to closely monitor CDC, state, and local health recommendations and update guests as needed.

Tickets available at threeriversfestival.org & day-of at the Ruoff Festival Plaza in Headwaters Park East.