Verbatim: Sign up for Summer Camps and Classes at Concordia

FORT WAYNE, Ind. — Concordia Lutheran High School is hosting summer camps for all ages this summer. Camps are offered for sports, drama, science, band, adventure, and more. Camps are open to any area student in grades K-12. Concordia is also offering summer classes for all area students in grades 8-12 (2020-21 school year).

Camps and classes are offered in June and July.

Check out our list below of camps and then register at https://clhs.campbrainregistration.com/

Check out our website at www.clhscadets.com/summer to see all of the available classes. Classes are open to any area student.

At Concordia Lutheran High School, we offer multiple different camps to fit all interests! Click the links below to learn more about our individual camps. And if you're ready, click the Register Now link below to sign up! The deadline to be guaranteed a T-shirt (if applicable) is May 14.

Junior Cadets Band Camp - June 28-July 2 & July 5-9 (Grades 5-9)

Cadet Baseball Camps - June 7-10 (Boys, Grades 2-4) & June 14-17 (Boys, Grades 5-8)

Boys Basketball Camp - June 21-25 (Grades 3-8)

Boys Basketball Shooting Fundamentals Camp - June 3-4 (Grades 7-8)

Lady Cadets Basketball Camp - June 7-11 (Grades 4-9)

Cadet Camp NEW! - June 21-25 (Grades 6-8)

Cheer Camp - July 19-21 (Girls, Grades K-8)

Junior Cadets Color Guard Camp - June 28-July 2 & July 5-9 (Grades 6-9)

Computer Camp--Summer of Code with Disney & Robots - June 21-24 (Grades 5-12)

Computer Camp--Raspberry Jam: Video Game System - June 14-17 (Grades 5-12)

Drama Camp - June 28-July 2 (Grades 4-9)

Fundamentals Football Camp - July 5-8 (Boys, Grades 4-8)

Golf Camp - July 5-8 (Grades 3-8)

Rocket Science Camp (NEW!!) - June 8-11 (Grades 5-8)

Rowing (Crew) Camp - June 21-25 (Grades 7-9)

American Sign Language (ASL) Camp - July 19-23 (Grades 5-12)

Soccer Camps - July 12-16 (Co-ed, Grades K-4); June 14-18 (Girls, Grades 3-8); and July 19-23 (Boys, Grades 3-8)

Softball Camp - July 20-22 (Girls, Grades 1-8)

Tennis Camps - June 7-10 (Grades 1-12)

Volleyball Camps - July 6-8 (Girls, Grades K-8)

Online registration is now open. For more information and to register, visit www.clhscadets.com/summer.

Concordia Lutheran High School, located at 1601 St. Joe River Drive in Fort Wayne, Ind., was founded in 1935 as a private, co-educational Lutheran high school open to students of all faiths and backgrounds. With Christ at the center, Concordia continues to pursue educational excellence that equips individuals for lifelong learning and service as disciples of Jesus Christ. Learn more at www.clhscadets.com.