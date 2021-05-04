Fairfield restricted for utility work

Starting today, motorists can expect intermittent lane restrictions on Fairfield Avenue between Baker and Bass streets. The restrictions are needed for power line work, the city said in a Monday news release.

AEP crews will be performing the work. Weather permitting, it will be completed by May 18.

For more information or for any problems that might develop, contact the Right of Way Department at 427-6155 or go online to www.trecthefort.org.