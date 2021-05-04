Visit Fort Wayne takes Izzy for spin

Visit Fort Wayne, the convention and tourism promoter, will be turning the spotlight on local activities using the moniker @IzzyintheFort!

Izzy is the name given to a light blue bicycle that will serve as a symbol of exploring the city.

“From Fort Wayne's abundant outdoor activities to local favorites like the Fort Wayne Children's Zoo, Izzy will celebrate all that makes Fort Wayne special and unique,” a Monday news release said.

“We knew we wanted it to be something sporty, and thought Izzy might be a nice tribute to Isabel Alvarez who played on the Fort Wayne Daisies,” spokeswoman Jessa Campbell said in an emailed response. Follow @IzzyintheFort on Instagram, and learn more at www.visitfortwayne.com/Izzy.