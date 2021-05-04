Investment site offered by library

The Allen County Public Library on Monday announced it now offers Value Line as an electronic resource to all ACPL library cardholders.

Value Line, which has been in business since 1931, provides financial research and analysis of 3,400 large-, mid- and small-cap stocks using a proprietary ranking system.

The resource also offers research and analysis of mutual funds, options and exchange-traded funds commonly referred to as ETFs. Thousands of professional and individual investors, colleges, universities and libraries use Value Line's services, the library's news release said.

To access the product, individuals will need to use their library card number and PIN. This will allow for users to access it remotely or from inside the library building. The link for Value Line can be found on the Research and Database page of www.acpl.info.

Those needing assistance with their library account and/or PIN can contact the library staff at 260-421-1200 or Ask@acpl.info.