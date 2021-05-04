Promenade Park adds restrooms

Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation has added new restrooms to the north shore portion of Promenade Park, near the PNC Playground.

A Monday news release said the facilities are also near the Rivergreenway, which runs along the north side of the park.

The restrooms are fully accessible and designed to be as hands-free as possible. Both restroom doors can be opened automatically, and lights are operated with motion sensors, which also save energy costs. The restroom faucets and hand dryers also use sensor technology.

Outside the restrooms, park users will find a drinking fountain with a bottle-filling station and a dog watering station.

The bathrooms will be open daily during park hours, 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.