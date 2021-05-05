Month of May kicks off motorcyclist awareness

Keep the motorcyclists in mind.

That was the message Wednesday from the Indiana Criminal Justice Institute and the Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles.

May is known for racing in the Hoosier state, but it is also dedicated to motorcycle safety awareness, a news release said.

With temperatures on the rise, motorcycles are out in greater numbers, state officials said, so vehicle drivers and riders need to stay alert and share the road.

Over the last year, the number of motorcycle collisions and fatalities increased.

“Motorcyclists continue to be overrepresented in traffic fatalities each year,” said a statement from Devon McDonald, executive director of the Criminal Justice Institute. “They are involved in less than 2% crashes but make up over 15% of all traffic deaths. It is essential for drivers to pay attention and watch for motorcycles at all times and for riders to take steps to maximize their visibility on the road.”

In 2020, the news release said, 138 motorcyclists were killed on Indiana roads, up from 113 during the previous year. Marion and Lake counties saw the highest increase with 24 and 10 fatalities, respectively.

The number of motorcycle collisions increased by 8% from 2,568 in 2019 to 2,778 in 2020, with the three most common causes being: failing to yield the right of way, running off the side of the road and following too closely.

Regardless of the circumstances, research shows that helmet use is an important factor in the survivability of a crash. Unfortunately, more than 70% of motorcyclists killed last year were not wearing a helmet.