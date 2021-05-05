The Journal Gazette
 
    Job fair in Kendallville for postal service

    The Journal Gazette

    The U.S. Postal Service will be hosting a job fair from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday at the Kendallville post office, 221 S. Park Ave.

    Applicants must be older then 17, a U.S. citizen, a lawful permanent resident alien, or a citizen of American Samoa or any other territory owing allegiance to the United States, the postal service said.

     

     

