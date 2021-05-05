Wednesday, May 05, 2021 4:06 pm
Job fair in Kendallville for postal service
The Journal Gazette
The U.S. Postal Service will be hosting a job fair from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday at the Kendallville post office, 221 S. Park Ave.
Applicants must be older then 17, a U.S. citizen, a lawful permanent resident alien, or a citizen of American Samoa or any other territory owing allegiance to the United States, the postal service said.
Sign up for our daily headlines newsletter
Share this articleShare on facebook Share on twitter Email story