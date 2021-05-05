The Journal Gazette
 
    Wednesday, May 05, 2021 2:52 pm

    Road closure for portion of St. Joe Road extended

    The Journal Gazette

    Gas-line work on a portion of St. Joe Road between Willowbrook and Winding Way drives has been extended until Thursday, the city of Fort Wayne said today.

    A detour uses Rothman, Maplecrest and Evard roads, the city's traffic engineering department said in a statement.

    For questions or to report problems, call the city's right of way department at 427-6155.

