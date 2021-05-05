Body found in river is Fort Wayne man

The body found in the Maumee River has been identified by the Allen County coroner's office as Alexander Ray Turner, 28, from Fort Wayne.

Turner was reported missing by his family on April 29, the coroner's office said.

Turner's cause of death was determined to by asphyxia due to drowning, after an autopsy, the office said.

Turner's manner of death has been ruled an accident by the coroner's office.

The incident remains under investigation.