Wednesday, May 05, 2021 1:35 pm
Boudens back to Komets
Justin A. Cohn | The Journal Gazette
Matthew Boudens has been released by the American Hockey League’s Chicago Wolves and is headed back to the Komets.
He was scoreless in two games -- he did have a fight -- making him scoreless in 12 career games with the Wolves.
With the Komets this season, he has three goals and 13 points in 28 games.
