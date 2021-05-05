The Journal Gazette
 
    Boudens back to Komets

    Justin A. Cohn | The Journal Gazette

    Matthew Boudens has been released by the American Hockey League’s Chicago Wolves and is headed back to the Komets.

    He was scoreless in two games -- he did have a fight -- making him scoreless in 12 career games with the Wolves.

    With the Komets this season, he has three goals and 13 points in 28 games.

    jcohn@jg.net

     

