More than 2 million Hoosiers fully vaccinated

More than 2 million Hoosiers are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, the Indiana Department of Health said today.

It said a total of 4,395,106 doses have been administered in Indiana, including 2,389,057 first doses and 2,006,049 fully vaccinated with either two doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines or the single dose of Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Hoosiers ages 16 and older are now eligible to receive the free COVID-19 vaccine. They can get a vaccine without an appointment at participating clinics. To make an appointment, go to https://ourshot.in.gov or call 211. Hoosiers must show proof they live in Indiana and meet eligibility requirements.

Also Wednesday, the state health department said an additional 1,160 Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing, and 10 additional deaths have been reported.

A total of 12,960 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, the department said. It said another 413 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record.

The update brings to 725,353 the total number of Indiana residents known to have the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous day's dashboard, the department said.

To date, it said, 3,401,725 tests have been reported to the state, up from 3,397,243 Tuesday. A total of 9,904,926 tests, including repeat tests, have been reported to the state since Feb. 26, 2020. For testing locations around the state, go to https://www.coronavirus.in.gov/ and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.