Downs retires as SACS superintendent; to accept Trine position

Superintendent Phil Downs submitted his letter of retirement effective today, Southwest Allen County Schools announced.

Downs, who worked for 31 years in K-12 education, said two weeks ago he accepted a position at Trine University.

"It has been an honor and privilege to serve the dedicated and talented staff, students and families of Southwest Allen County for the past 11 years," Downs said in a statement.

Lynn Simmers, assistant superintendent, will assume leadership responsibilities until Downs' successor is chosen, board President Bradley Mills said.

"The interview process with the candidates for the superintendent position is currently ongoing and the district's new superintendent should be named soon," he said in a statement.

