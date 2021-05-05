The Journal Gazette
 
The Journal Gazette
 
    Wednesday, May 05, 2021 6:20 am

    Man found dead in apartment

    The Journal Gazette

    Fort Wayne police are investigating the death of a man found by his girlfriend at an apartment early today.

    Officers said they responded to the incident in the 1200 block of Saint Marys Avenue, where a woman said the man was unconscious on the floor about 1 a.m.

    He was pronounced dead, police said.

    No further information was provided. The victim's identity and cause of death is forthcoming from the Allen County coroner's office.

