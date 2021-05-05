Wednesday, May 05, 2021 6:20 am
Man found dead in apartment
The Journal Gazette
Fort Wayne police are investigating the death of a man found by his girlfriend at an apartment early today.
Officers said they responded to the incident in the 1200 block of Saint Marys Avenue, where a woman said the man was unconscious on the floor about 1 a.m.
He was pronounced dead, police said.
No further information was provided. The victim's identity and cause of death is forthcoming from the Allen County coroner's office.
Sign up for our crime and courts newsletter
Share this articleShare on facebook Share on twitter Email story